HC grants bail to Nipun Cherian

February 27, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to V4Kochi leader Nipun Cherian in a suo motu contempt of court case.

He was granted bail after the police produced him before the Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C.P.

The bail was granted subject to the condition that he should appear before the court on all days when the case is posted, unless otherwise exempted by the court, and shall not cause any disturbance on the premises of the court, either by himself or through his party workers and others. He should also refrain from holding any agitation, demonstration protest, press conference, etc. and/or issuing statements with regard to the conduct of any judge or other officer/staff of the court, particularly with regard to the subject matter of the contempt of court case, on any platform, private or public, including print, electronic and social media, during the pendency of the proceedings.

The court made it clear that in case of violations of these conditions, the bail granted to him will be recalled/cancelled without any further notice to him.

