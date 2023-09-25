HC grants bail to Greeshma, accused in the Sharon murder case

September 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Greeshma alias Sreekutty, first accused in a case related to the murder of 23-year-old Sharon Raj.

Thiruvananthapuram-native Sharon Raj was killed by the accused by allegedly lacing his drinks with poison.

The court, while granting her the bail, observed that most of the witnesses were either relatives of the victim or official witnesses, and the accused was a first-time offender. Besides, the chance of the petitioner adversely interfering with the trial was very remote if released on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court further observed that the argument of the prosecution that the petitioner might commit suicide if she was given bail and thus would frustrate the trial could not be taken as a reason at all to deny her bail. It also noted that the prosecution did not raise any apprehension that if Greeshma was released on bail, she would likely abscond.

The court added that the right to bail should not be denied merely because of the sentiments of the community being against the accused nor should bail be withheld as a punishment, pending trial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.