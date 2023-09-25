HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

HC grants bail to Greeshma, accused in the Sharon murder case

The court says the right to bail cannot not be denied merely because of the sentiments of the community being against the accused nor can bail be withheld as a punishment, pending trial

September 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Greeshma alias Sreekutty, first accused in a case related to the murder of 23-year-old Sharon Raj.

Thiruvananthapuram-native Sharon Raj was killed by the accused by allegedly lacing his drinks with poison.

The court, while granting her the bail, observed that most of the witnesses were either relatives of the victim or official witnesses, and the accused was a first-time offender. Besides, the chance of the petitioner adversely interfering with the trial was very remote if released on bail.

The court further observed that the argument of the prosecution that the petitioner might commit suicide if she was given bail and thus would frustrate the trial could not be taken as a reason at all to deny her bail. It also noted that the prosecution did not raise any apprehension that if Greeshma was released on bail, she would likely abscond.

The court added that the right to bail should not be denied merely because of the sentiments of the community being against the accused nor should bail be withheld as a punishment, pending trial.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.