HC grants bail to former SFI leader

Nikhil Thomas allegedly forged his degree certificate for obtaining admission for MCom on the basis of it at MSM College, Kayamkulam

July 14, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court (HC) on Friday granted bail to Nikhil Thomas in a case relating to forging his degree certificate to obtain admission for MCom on the basis of it at MSM College, Kayamkulam.

The prosecution allegation is that that he had forged a document and styled it as the original degree certificate issued by Kalinga University, Odisha, and submitted it before the college for the admission to the course. He had also produced a forged transfer certificate and migration certificate from Kalinga University.

The prosecutor opposed the plea and submitted that his release on bail would hamper the ongoing investigation.

Passing the order, the court observed that the accused was in custody since June 24. It was also evident that the necessary documents were also recovered.

It was evident from the nature of allegations that the offences alleged against the petitioner were to be proved mainly on the basis of documentary evidence, and since the recovery of the documents were already made, the court did not find any necessity of incarcerating him further. The court directed that he be released on bail on his executing a bond for ₹1 lakh with two solvent sureties.

