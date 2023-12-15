GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC grants bail to father of doctor involved in dowry case

December 15, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Abdul Rasheed E, father of E.A. Ruwise, a 28-year-old doctor arrested in connection with the suicide of his former fiancee Shahana.

Justice Gopinath P., while allowing his anticipatory bail plea, said that the petitioner is a 63-year-old man. His role in the incident leading to the death of Shahana by suicide has to be ascertained with clarity and certainty before he can be arraigned as an accused in the case. Besides, his custodial interrogation appears unnecessary. Though the offences under the Dowry Prohibition Act had been made non-bailable, considering the penalty of two years, the court was not compelled to hold that the petitioner must be denied anticipatory bail, the court added.

The court also directed the petitioner to appear before the Investigating officer at 11.00 a.m. on December 18, 19, and 20 and thereafter as and when called upon to do so and he shall be released on bail in the event of his arrest.

