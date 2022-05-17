HC grants bail to doctor arrested on rape charge

The court observed that prima facie evidence pointed to a consensual relationship

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to a doctor from Perumbavoor who had been arrested and remanded for 28 days on the charge of raping a woman medical practitioner. The prosecution had argued that the doctor—Sreehari N.—had taken the woman to different places on the promise of marriage and allegedly raped her.

The HC observed that prima facie evidence pointed to a consensual relationship. The question that surfaced was whether such consent was vitiated by the alleged promise to marry. The court passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the doctor himself.

The HC noted that both the petitioner and the complainant were doctors and that both had broken marriages. The court said that the petitioner has been in custody for the past 28 days, thus serving the purpose of interrogation adequately. Hence, no useful purpose was going to be served by incarcerating the petitioner anymore.

The court ordered that the petitioner be granted bail on his executing a bond of ₹50,000 and two solvent sureties each for the like amount. The other condition was that he should not leave the country, except with prior permission of the trial court.