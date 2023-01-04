HC grants bail to doctor arrested on bribery charge

January 04, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Maya Raj, a gynaecologist at the government hospital at Thodupuzha, who was arrested and remanded on a charge of receiving bribe from a patient.

. The sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the doctor on December 22 while receiving a bribe of ₹5,000 from a patient.

Justice K. Babu, while passing the order, observed that the materials placed before the court would reveal that the investigation was almost in the final stage. Having regard to the stage of the investigation and the tenure of judicial custody undergone by the petitioner, the petitioner was entitled to be released on bail, the court added.

The court ordered that the doctor be leased on bail on her executing bond for ₹1 lakh with two solvent sureties each for the amount.