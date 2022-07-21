HC grants bail to ‘ Crime’ Nandakumar

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to T.P. Nandakumar of Crime magazine arrested in a case relating to abusing verbally a former woman employee and allegedly forcing her to make a smutty video..

The court, while granting him bail, observed that he was under detention for more than 30 days. The police were granted his custody for some time, and the search and seizure were already effected. The police had no case that any further recovery was to be made from the appellant.

The main apprehension voiced by the prosecution appeared to be the influence/threat to be caused by the appellant on the victim and other witnesses if he was released. Such apprehension could be addressed by imposing appropriate conditions. Therefore, further incarceration of Mr. Nandakumar was not necessary.

The court ordered his release on executing a bond for ₹1 lakh with two solvent sureties each for the like sum to the satisfaction of the Special Court for the trial of cases relating to SC/ST Act, Ernakulam. The other condition included an appearance before the investigation officer on all Wednesdays till the submission of the final report.