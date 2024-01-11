ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants bail to ABVP activists arrested in connection with clash in Pandalam NSS college

January 11, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to the two activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), including a student nominated by the Chancellor (Governor) to the senate of Kerala University, arrested in connection with a clash that took place at the Pandalam NSS college in December last year.

Justice C.S. Dias passed the order while allowing two petitions filed by Sudhi Sadan, who has been nominated to the Kerala University senate by Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan, and Vishnu. They were arraigned as accused number 12 and 13 in the case.

The court noted that it took the police six days after the incident to arrest these accused. Moreover, there was no explanation as to the reason why accused 1 to 11 had not been apprehended by the police till date. The court also pointed out that the case diary did not say the petitioners had inflicted any injury on the complainant SFI activists. Therefore, the petitioners’ continued detention was unnecessary especially since there was no recovery to be effected from them. 

