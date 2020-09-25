High Court grants anticipatory bail to preacher

Kochi

25 September 2020 00:27 IST

Alleged hate speech while propagating religious thoughts

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a Christian preacher in a hate speech case.

The prosecution charge against preacher Anil Kumar A.V. of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur that he, while propagating religious thoughts through YouTube channel, had promoted enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion.

The court observed that all his debates and statements were well preserved in the form of YouTube uploads, and that there was nothing, apart from that, to be ascertained by the investigating officers. Therefore, the petitioner was entitled to a pre-arrest bail, particularly, considering the present pandemic situation.

Advertising

Advertising

The court ordered his release on his execution of a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties to the like amount.