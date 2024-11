The Kerala High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to actor Baburaj in a rape case filed by a junior artiste. Allowing his bail plea, the court directed him to surrender before the investigating officer within ten days.

The case against him was registered based on a complaint filed by the woman actor before the Special Investigation Team that was constituted in connection with the Hema Committee report.

