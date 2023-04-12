HC gives State one week to identify suitable site instead of Parambikulam for Arikompan’s translocation

April 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered the State government to identify in one week a suitable site instead of Parambikulam for the translocation of wild elephant Arikompan from in Chinnakkanal in Idukki district.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. made it clear that if the government could identify an alternative site, it would be open for the government to shift the elephant to such a site, instead of Parambikulam Tiger Reserve as ordered earlier by the court.

The court observed that if no alternative site was identified by the State government within one week, the court’s earlier order for translocating the elephant to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve order shall stand.

The court passed the directives while disposing of a petition filed Nenmara MLA K. Babu seeking to review the court’s earlier order on translocation of the elephant. He contended that the translocation to Parambikulam would pose a threat to the life and property of the settlers in Muthalamada panchayat and was, therefore, violative of their fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The court pointed out that the decision to translocate the animal was taken by this court after considering the opinion of experts in the field.

The decision must be seen as one taken towards fulfilment of the State’s obligation to look after the welfare of the animal.

“In the absence of any expert opinion that would suggest any other suitable place for the translocation of the elephant in question, we see no reason to review our earlier order directing the translocation of Arikompan to the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve,” court added.

If the State government identifies a suitable site for translocation, it would balance the interests of the people and the animal, the court said.