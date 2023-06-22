ADVERTISEMENT

HC gives govt three week to file a comprehensive report on boat tragedy

June 22, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday granted the State government three more weeks to file a comprehensive report on steps taken to prevent boat tragedies and on implementation of the recommendations of judicial commissions on the Kumarakom and Thekkady boat accidents.

The Bench led by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti passed the order when a suo motu case registered in connection with the Tunar boat accident came up for hearing.

The court made it clear that in the report, the government should present all the recommendations found in the inquiry reports of Justice Narayana Kurup Commission on Muhamma-Kumarakom boat tragedy and Mohammed Kunju Commission on Thekkady boat tragedy, action taken and permanent mechanism it desires to put in place.

