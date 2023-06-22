HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC gives govt three week to file a comprehensive report on boat tragedy

June 22, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday granted the State government three more weeks to file a comprehensive report on steps taken to prevent boat tragedies and on implementation of the recommendations of judicial commissions on the Kumarakom and Thekkady boat accidents.

The Bench led by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti passed the order when a suo motu case registered in connection with the Tunar boat accident came up for hearing.

The court made it clear that in the report, the government should present all the recommendations found in the inquiry reports of Justice Narayana Kurup Commission on Muhamma-Kumarakom boat tragedy and Mohammed Kunju Commission on Thekkady boat tragedy, action taken and permanent mechanism it desires to put in place.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.