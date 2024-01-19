GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC gives CBI three more months to complete further probe into Balabhaskar’s death

January 19, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) three more months to complete the further investigation into the death of violinist Balabhaskar in a road accident in 2018.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on a petition filed by the CBI seeking three more months extension to complete the probe as the time earlier stipulated had ended. The CBI submitted that despite its earnest efforts, the investigating officer was not able to complete the probe on all points suggested by the court. In fact, a close analysis of certain documents obtained from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau had to be done.

Counsel for K.C. Unni, father of Balabhaskar, submitted that the reason for the delay in starting the further investigation had not been explained. Besides, the CBI was yet to depute an investigation officer for conducting the probe.

The court had ordered a CBI probe into the death of Balabhaskar on the petition filed by the father of Balabhaskar and Soby George, one of the witnesses in the case, challenging the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, rejecting their plea for a further investigation. 

