HC full court reference to retiring Chief Justice

April 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday held a full court reference in honour of Chief Justice S. Manikumar who will be retiring on April 23. He was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on October 11, 2019. Justice Manikumar was appointed as Additional Judge of the Madras High Court on July 31, 2006 and made a permanent judge on November 5, 2009. ADVERTISEMENT

