HC frowns on defections by elected party members

February 10, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has observed that after getting elected by the people through a political party or political alliance, a person cannot give up the political party and political alliance and act in accordance with his whims and fancies because the people elected him through a political party or political alliance. Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan made the observation recently while dismissing a writ petition field by Sunitha Saji, a member of the Adimali grama panchayat challenging the State Election Commissions’ order entertaining a petition filed by Salimkumar, CPI member for disqualifying her under the Anti-defection law. According to the petitioner, the commission cannot accept another petition immediately after the earlier one was withdrawn while condoning the delay in filing the petition. The court observed that an elected representative of a constituency has to represent the will of the electorate of that constituency since he is elected under the banner of a particular political party or political alliance. He cannot change his stand against that political party or that political alliance without getting a fresh mandate from the electorate, which is the fundamental principle of democracy. The elected representative should be the voice of the people of his constituency and he cannot go against the will of his electorate according to his whims and fancies. If this is followed by our elected representatives, that will be an era noted in golden letters in our democracy Nowadays, there is a tendency to forget this golden rule of democracy by our elected members. That is not only defection but amounts to corruption in democracy. That is the behaviour of Chameleons and not that of an elected member of democracy.