HC for regulating movement of Sabarimala pilgrims before temple without causing them any inconvenience

November 22, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that the guards and police officers on duty at the Sopanam of Sabarimala temple have to regulate the movement of pilgrims through the barricades in an appropriate manner, causing the least inconvenience to the pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench further observed that the Deputy Superintendent of Police, posted at Sannidhanam, should keep constant vigil over crowd management at Pathinettampadi and Sopanam, in order to ensure a smooth flow of pilgrims

The court made the observations while disposing of a suo motu case registered on a complaint of a devotee that ‘ordinary worshippers’ would likely to face rude behaviour of the guards and police officers posted at the Sopanam

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court added that the restrictions imposed at Sabarimala during monthly poojas and festival seasons, including the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season, were applicable to all ‘worshippers’, who were duty-bound to obey such restrictions to ensure a smooth flow of pilgrims at the Sopanam and darshan for all pilgrims in the queue.

In a report, the Sabarimala Special Commissioner said that the pilgrims tended to stand in rows in front of the Sopanam and have darshan for a long duration. If it is permitted, the queue of pilgrims would get longer and their waiting time would increase. Therefore, the devotees who stood in the rows in front of the Sopanam for a long time for darshan were nudged to move forward by the guards of the TDB and by the police officers to ensure a smooth flow of pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US