HC for public apology by film director

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday orally observed that film director Baiju Kottarakara could tender a public apology for making abusive remarks about the trial judge in the actor sexual assault case during a TV discussion.

When a suo motu contempt of court case came up for hearing, a Bench of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Muhammed Nias C.P. orally observed that If he had any remorse, it should be an apology in public. The people should know that he had tendered an apology. Enough damage had been done to the institution of the judiciary by him.

The court said discussions like this should be stopped. The judicial institution was the only remaining institution that survived due to public faith. The statements must ignite the people’s faith in democratic institutions. The public faith in the institution should not be destroyed.

The court told counsel for the director that if he wanted to make a public apology, he could do it saying that he did it, he was sorry for it, and that he would never ever do it. The court pointed out that the director did not say in his affidavit that he had made the remarks which were prima facie contumacious.

Counsel submitted that he had only repeated the contents of a representation submitted by Jananeethi, an NGO, before the then Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on May 3. The court also granted him time till November 15 to file a fresh affidavit. The court also directed Baiju Kottarakkara to be present on the next posting date.