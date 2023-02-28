ADVERTISEMENT

HC for proper mechanism to ensure water supply in city

February 28, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that a mechanism should be put in place to ensure proper supply of drinking water in the city.

The court made the observation when a petition by the Janakeeya Samithi at Nettur seeking a directive to the Secretary, Maradu Municipality, to take necessary steps to provide adequate drinking water to residents came up for hearing. The court orally observed that the non-availability of drinking water was a serious matter. It is a matter to be seriously taken note of by the District Collector, it said.

