HC for monitoring of road conditions by AI cameras

July 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court (HC) on Wednesday suggested that the condition of the roads in the State can be monitored by the Artificial Intelligence cameras placed by the Traffic department at various vantage points along the roads.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the suggestion when the cases relating to the bad condition of the roads came up for hearing. Senior Government Pleader K.V. Manoj Kumar appearing for PWD submitted that not all stretches of roads are covered by Artificial Intelligence cameras but wherever it is, the suggestion can certainly be considered by the appropriate authorities.

The court observed that it had already made it clear through its various earlier orders that officers and PWD engineers would be held responsible if roads go into disrepair and directions have also been issued to the Vigilance department to register cases if it happens. It should not be a process for the court every year to monitor roads and to have them repaired but the system must be alive to its responsibilities to do so on a continuous and perceptual basis, the HC observed.

Only if the bad condition of roads is noticed by the authorities at the right time and reported effectively, can it be saved from further depredation. But, most of the time, this is never being done, in spite of specific orders from the court.

