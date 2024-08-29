ADVERTISEMENT

HC for incorporating offence of forgery in fake screenshot case

Published - August 29, 2024 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Court makes observation while hearing a petition filed by an MYL leader seeking a fair investigation into criminal conspiracy in the cases 

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court on Thursday asked the police to consider the plea for incorporating the offence of forgery in the two cases registered in connection with the circulation of a fake screenshot on social media on the eve of the Vadakara Lok Sabha election.

The court made the observation while hearing a petition filed by P.K. Muhammed Khasim, a leader of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) seeking a fair investigation into criminal conspiracy in the cases. The court, which had gone through the case diaries, observed that offences of forgery had not been incorporated in the FIR. It was for the investigating officer to consider the plea of the petitioner to incorporate the offences.

The court observed that the investigation was going on the right track. However, there were two flaws in the investigation. That is, the offence of forgery had not been incorporated and the police had not questioned a person who could have given some more information on the source of the post.

