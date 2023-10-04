HC for considering offer of assistance by top surgeons at Ernakulam General Hospital

October 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the authorities to consider the offer of top ranking cardiac surgeons to provide their services altruistically at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that it had come to the notice of the court that several top ranking surgeons were willing to offer their services altruistically to the General Hospital on specified dates, but it would require a decision to be taken initially by the Superintendent of the hospital, and by the other authorities in the hierarchy.

When the petition seeking a directive to the State government to appoint a permanent medical team for cardiac surgery came up for hearing, Government Pleader Sunil Kumar Kuriakose submitted that the hospital Superintendent was aware of such offers made by certain senior surgeons. However, the matter is under consideration of such authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Pleader submitted that no post of cardiac surgeon had ever been created at the General Hospital or in other such institutions which come under the Director of Health Services, and that cardiac surgeries were being done there with the aid of surgeons from other institutions, including government medical college hospitals.

The court added that general hospitals were the mainstay of the medical requirements of ordinary citizens, and were therefore required to be maintained as splendid centres of excellence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.