HC for civilised behaviour by the police force

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday orally observed that the police force should acquire a modern outlook and behave in a civilized manner with citizens. Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while hearing a contempt of court petition against Raneesh V.R, former Sub Inspector of Alathur police station in Palakkad for using abusive language against a lawyer when the lawyer approached Mr. Raneesh on behalf of his client The court observed that humility should be the hallmark of the police force and not arrogance. They should behave in a civilised manner. The police should never use bad language to terrorise. They were now expected to act in a civil and professional manner because of the Constitutional mandate. If the police officer acted in the heat of the moment and used abusive words, they did not deserve to be a police officer. The court said it it was looking at a situation where a citizen would consider the police as a friend. It wanted women and children to go to the police station without fear and ask for help. The court directed the government to file a report as to the present status of the inquiry initiated against the police officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.