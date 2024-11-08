HC flays police inaction in clearing blockade to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday criticised the police for not taking steps to remove those who squatted in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office and blocked the way to the office with bins filled with garbage, thus disrupting the movements of vehicles, citizens and employees.

The Bench comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P. made the observation when a suo motu case initiated in the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi came up for hearing. During the hearing, it was brought to the notice of the court that a couple of days back, a section of workers had gathered before the corporation office, blocking the way to the office.

The court noted after seeing a video on the protest recorded on a mobile phone that a single policeman was seen at the place. Such kind of protest could not be permitted before the corporation offices. The court orally observed that it had happened right under the nose of the State Police Chief. The court said that it will direct the commissioner to take immediate action when such incidents take place.

The government submitted that it had prepared a comprehensive waste management scheme for Sabarimala and all the Edathavalam during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku seaon. Mobile treatment units being used by the local bodies would be given to the Board.

The Bench also asked the State government to issue instructions to subdivisional magistrates immediately to initiate the proceeding as per the law for confiscation of vehicles seized in connection with the dumping of wastes. If no confiscation proceedings are initiated, the cases would end after vehicle owners plead guilty and pay a nominal fine. As a result, the authorities could not retain the vehicles in their custody.

The court also stressed the need for taking action against the dumping of waste into rivers by apartment complexes and houses located by the river banks. When the Pollution Control Board submitted that notice had been issued to the apartment associations and house owners, the court said that it’s not sufficient and asked the PCB to state what action it had taken subsequent to the notices.

The court asked the Kochi corporation to explain the action taken against discharge of waste into the Perandoor canal in Kochi by households located by side of the canal. The court said it wanted to know what follow-up action the corporation has taken after issuing notice to owners of the houses. The court pointed out that these houses are discharging toilet wastes to the canal.

