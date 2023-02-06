HC flays govt. departments for putting up banners and festoons in public places

February 06, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday criticised the State government departments for erecting unauthorised boards/banners and festoons in public places despite the High Court directive against putting up such banners and festoons.

Justice Devan Ramachandra made the observation in the backdrop of putting up large number of boards and banners across the Kochi city under the aegis of the Industries department and later removing them by the Kochi Corporation.

The court observed that the court had been acting with great equanimity and patience. However, it appears that this was now being taken to be a weakness. Perhaps, the time had come for the court to prove otherwise.

It was brought to the notice of the court by the amicus curiae that the situation was very bad in Thiruvananthapuram and that the city was flooded with boards/banners and festoons with faces of the highest authorities of the government printed on them.

Counsel for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation submitted that even though several unauthorised boards and banners had been removed from public places, new ones started coming up in these places. Unless the police intervened, the Corporation could not do anything.

The government pleader sought time for filing an affidavit by the Industries departments as ordered by the court explaining under what authority and what manner the boards and banners were installed in the Kochi city.