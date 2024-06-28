ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC extends the directive not to arrest producers of Manjummel Boys

Updated - June 28, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The court passed the order when their anticipatory bail petition in the case came up for hearing.

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday extended till July 10 its interim directive to the police not to arrest Soubin Shahir and Shawn Antony, actor-producer and producer respectively of the film Manjummel Boys in a cheating and forgery case .

The court passed the order when their anticipatory bail petition in the case came up for hearing.The petitioner said that the allegation of cheating was raised only to pressurise the petitioners to settle their civil dispute. The police had earlier opposed the petition and said that they did not pay the profit from the film to Siraj Valiyathara, who had contributed ₹7 crore for the film production.

Related Topics

Kerala / cinema

