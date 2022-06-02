HC extends interim order against arrest of actor

The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended till June 7 its interim directive not to arrest actor-producer Vijay Babu, in a rape case filed by an actor.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas while passing the order, also clarified that the actor should cooperate with the investigation and should not under any circumstances attempt to influence the witnesses or contact, communicate or interact with the complainant.

He shall also not interact through or with any social or other media, the court ordered

When the anticipatory bail petition filed by Vijay Babu was taken up for hearing, the prosecution told the court that the petitioner had come back and appeared before the investigating officer on June 1. The interrogation of the actor was being carried out and he was granted a full opportunity to respond to the complaint filed by the victim.

As the prosecutor submitted that further time was required to get more details regarding the case, the court posted the case on June 7 and ordered that “the interim order not to arrest the petitioner shall continue till the next posting date”.

Counsel for Vijay Babu submitted that he is cooperating with the investigation.