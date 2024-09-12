ADVERTISEMENT

HC extends interim anticipatory bail given to filmmaker

Published - September 12, 2024 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday extended till September 23 the interim  anticipatory bail granted to filmmaker Omar Lulu in a case relating to sexual assault on an actor. The court passed the order when a petition filed by the filmmaker seeking anticipatory bail in the case came up for hearing.

The case was registered against him on a complaint lodged by the actor, alleging that he sexually assaulted her multiple times on the false promise of casting her in his films and marrying her. According to him, they were good friends and he had not contacted her for the past several months after their relationship turned sour.

