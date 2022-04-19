HC extends deadline for completing probe against Dileep

Conspiracy to murder investigation officer in actor assault case

Conspiracy to murder investigation officer in actor assault case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday extended till May 31, the time limit fixed for the Crime Branch to complete its further investigation being conducted into the female actor sexual assault case in the wake of the allegation that actor Dileep and others had conspired to murder the investigation officer in the assault case.

Justice Kauser Edappagath, while extending the time, made it clear that no further time would be granted for completing the further investigation.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by the Crime Branch seeking three more months to complete the further probe in view of the expiry of the deadline fixed by the court on April 15.

Under wraps

The court also ordered that the contents of applications or affidavits filed in relation to the case in the High Court should not be divulged or disclosed to anyone, including the media.

The Judge further ordered that all materials collected by the investigating agency during the course of the investigation shall be kept confidential and not be divulged or leaked to anyone, including the media.

The Director General of Prosecution was directed to ensure that these directives were honoured in their letter and spirit.

These directives were issued in view of the submission by the counsel for actor Dileep and others that the contents of applications filed by the Crime Branch as well as the documents were leaked to the media by the prosecution.