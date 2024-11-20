HC expresses concern over lack of proper footpaths in Kochi

The Kerala High Court has expressed concern over the lack of proper footpaths and street lights in the city.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that there was no proper footpath on M.G. Road though it was considered a ‘signature road’. The court pointed out that there were no footpaths along the road from Kacheripady towards Seematti. There was always a possibility of accidents occurring along the stretch in the absence of footpaths.

“Even the footpath along the road from Kacheripady Junction to the North overbridge was constructed below the level of the road, leading to inundation during rainy days. The footpath along M.G. Road should be restored. It is common knowledge that there are very few places in the city where people can walk safely. No one is concerned about pedestrians. A city that cannot be walked upon is not a city at all,” the court observed.

The court made the observation while hearing a case related to the bad state of roads in the city.

The court said the District Collector was responsible for what was happening in the district, particularly with regard to its infrastructure. There had been no progress on court orders issued with respect to street lights and footpaths in the city. The court said that multiple agencies seemed to be involved in the upkeep of city roads, some under the Public Works department and others under Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) and the Kochi Corporation.

There should be coordinated efforts to improve the condition of the city, particularly with respect to street lights and footpaths. The court directed the Collector to look into its orders issued in the last few months and ensure that necessary action was taken.