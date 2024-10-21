HC enhances compensation for land acquired for Brahmapuram plant

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered enhancing the compensation awarded for land in different categories acquired for phase II of the Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant by applying a uniform rate of ₹10 lakh per are.

The Bench recently issued the verdict on petitions filed by landowners challenging the award of compensation by the Perumbavoor subordinate court. The court also held that landowners would be entitled to other benefits awarded by it, including statutory interest and proportionate cost. It observed that the subcourt ought to have applied a uniform rate in respect of the land acquired.

