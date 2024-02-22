GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC Division Bench dismisses appeal against rejection of nod for fireworks display at Maradu temple

The single judge had ordered that permission could not be granted since a minimum safe distance could not be maintained from the site of the fireworks display

February 22, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the office-bearers of the temple committee of the Kottaram Bhagavathy Temple at Maradu against a single judge’s order rejecting their pleas for allowing firework display on February 21, 22 and 23 in connection with the temple festival. The appeal was dismissed by the Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun.

The single judge had passed the order while rejecting a plea of the temple committee for fireworks display. The single judge had noted that the authorities had categorically stated that permission could not be granted since a minimum safe distance could not be maintained from the site of the fireworks display and safety of the public would be affected.

When the appeal came up, counsel for the temple committee submitted that they were not keen on carrying out the fireworks display, but shall not be prohibited from using ‘Kathina’ ( a type of firework with a loud sound) as part of daily rituals. Therefore, the office bearers of the committee pleaded for permission to explode Kathina.

The Bench observed that a single Judge, through the order, had rightly refused permission for display of fireworks. If any clarification of the order was required, the temple authorities could approach the single judge by filing a proper application.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.