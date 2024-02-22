HC Division Bench dismisses appeal against rejection of nod for fireworks display at Maradu temple

February 22, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the office-bearers of the temple committee of the Kottaram Bhagavathy Temple at Maradu against a single judge’s order rejecting their pleas for allowing firework display on February 21, 22 and 23 in connection with the temple festival. The appeal was dismissed by the Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun.

The single judge had passed the order while rejecting a plea of the temple committee for fireworks display. The single judge had noted that the authorities had categorically stated that permission could not be granted since a minimum safe distance could not be maintained from the site of the fireworks display and safety of the public would be affected.

When the appeal came up, counsel for the temple committee submitted that they were not keen on carrying out the fireworks display, but shall not be prohibited from using ‘Kathina’ ( a type of firework with a loud sound) as part of daily rituals. Therefore, the office bearers of the committee pleaded for permission to explode Kathina.

The Bench observed that a single Judge, through the order, had rightly refused permission for display of fireworks. If any clarification of the order was required, the temple authorities could approach the single judge by filing a proper application.