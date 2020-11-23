HC disposes of plea on Fort Kochi beach

KOCHI

23 November 2020 23:16 IST

The State government has informed the High Court that the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT, Madras, has been entrusted with the task of conducting a detailed study in connection with the beach reclamation and reconstruction and protection of the damaged walkway at the Fort Kochi beach.

The submission was made when a public interest litigation filed by former Mayor C.M. Dinesh Mani seeking to protect the Fort Kochi beach from sea erosion came up for hearing.

The court disposed of the petition in the light of the submission.

