HC disposes of petition

The Kerala High Court on Friday disposed of a writ appeal challenging the Ordinance promulgated for merging the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank with the Kerala Bank.

A Division Bench noted that the petition was no longer relevant as the Assembly had passed a law on the merger of district cooperative banks. However, the Division Bench noted that the petitioners were free to challenge the legislation.

The writ appeal was filed by some of the director board members of the bank challenging the Single Judge's order which had upheld the validity of the Ordinance.