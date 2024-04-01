GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC disposes of appeal of Chancellor against stay order

April 01, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday disposed of an appeal filed by the Chancellor against a single judge’s order staying the order of Chancellor declaring void the appointment of M.K. Jayaraj as Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University and directing him to vacate the office forthwith.

The Bench comprising Justice Amit Rawal and Justice Eswaran S. while disposing of the appeal asked the single judge to take up the writ petition filed by Dr. Jayaraj challenging the Chancellor’s order for hearing next week.. The single judge’s stay order came on the petition filed by Dr. Jayaraj.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.