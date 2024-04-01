HC disposes of appeal of Chancellor against stay order

April 01, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday disposed of an appeal filed by the Chancellor against a single judge’s order staying the order of Chancellor declaring void the appointment of M.K. Jayaraj as Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University and directing him to vacate the office forthwith.

The Bench comprising Justice Amit Rawal and Justice Eswaran S. while disposing of the appeal asked the single judge to take up the writ petition filed by Dr. Jayaraj challenging the Chancellor’s order for hearing next week.. The single judge’s stay order came on the petition filed by Dr. Jayaraj.