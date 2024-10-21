HC disposes of appeal by Siby Mathews

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday disposed of an appeal filed by former IPS officer Siby Mathews against a single judge’s order directing the police to register an FIR against him for allegedly revealing the identity of the survivor in the Suryanelli rape case in a book written by him.

The Bench clarified that the single judge’s observation would not influence any further steps that would be taken by Mr. Mathews regarding the FIR and the. The court also confirmed the stay on the observation of the single judge that there was a prima facie case against Mr. Mathews.

The single judge’s order came on a petition filed by K.K. Joshwa, former police officer. His petition alleged that the former IPS officer had revealed the identity of the survivor by mentioning details of her parents and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 228A of the IPC.