HC dismisses the plea for CBI probe into letter row

December 16, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Justice K. Babu observed that the petitioner had failed to place any concrete material compelling transfer of investigation. It also noted that the power to transfer an investigation must be used “sparingly” and only “in exceptional circumstances

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into issues relating to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran’s alleged letter to CPI(M) district secretary, requesting a list of CPI(M) party members for filling various temporary vacancies in the corporation.

Dismissing the petition filed by G.S. Sreekumar, former councillor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Justice K. Babu observed that the petitioner had failed to place any concrete material compelling transfer of investigation. The court also noted that the power to transfer an investigation must be used “sparingly” and only “in exceptional circumstances”. The contention of the petitioner that the police might not conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations was without any solid foundation.

The court also rejected an alternative plea for appointing a sitting judge not below the rank of subordinate judge to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter.

The Mayor submitted that she was not the author of the letter and the same has been forged by somebody else and disseminated in the public domain to wreak political vengeance on her. In fact, the police had begun a probe into her complaint. Besides, The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had also registered a case and was proceeding in the matter.

The petitioner also sought a CBI probe into the letter purportedly written by D.R.Anil, secretary of the LDF Parliamentary party in the corporation regarding the vacancies in the scheme coming under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission. He had said that there was no offer for an appointment, favour, or gratification.

