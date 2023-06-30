ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses Shajan Skaria’s plea for anticipatory bail

June 30, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by Shajan Skaria of Marunadan Malayali, a YouTube channel, against the order of the Ernakulam Special Court for the Offences under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in a case registered on a complaint by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA.

The case had been registered on the allegation that Shajan had intentionally humiliated Sreenijin by making false allegations and accusations through a video uploaded on Shajan’s online news channel.

Justice V.G. Arun, while upholding the Special Court’s order, observed that it was not possible to hold that there was no prima facie material to attract the offence under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US