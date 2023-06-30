HamberMenu
HC dismisses Shajan Skaria’s plea for anticipatory bail

June 30, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by Shajan Skaria of Marunadan Malayali, a YouTube channel, against the order of the Ernakulam Special Court for the Offences under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in a case registered on a complaint by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA.

The case had been registered on the allegation that Shajan had intentionally humiliated Sreenijin by making false allegations and accusations through a video uploaded on Shajan’s online news channel.

Justice V.G. Arun, while upholding the Special Court’s order, observed that it was not possible to hold that there was no prima facie material to attract the offence under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

