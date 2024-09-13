ADVERTISEMENT

HC dismisses Satheesan’s plea for CBI probe into KFON

Published - September 13, 2024 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the implementation of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network( KFON), including the project monitoring agency tender and the tenders for selecting the Managed Service Provider (MSP) and the Internet Service Provider (ISP), for KFON.

The Bench observed that the material available before it does not persuade it to arrive at a prima facie finding regarding any illegality or irregularity on the part of the respondents in the matter of implementation of the KFON project.

The court added that the allegations raised in the writ petition stemmed from the observations made by an audit party that had inquired into the matter at the instance of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The views taken by the CAG as regards any loss caused to the exchequer remain only a viewpoint and cannot be accepted as decisive. The report of the CAG, as and when made available, can certainly be scrutinised by the legislature or Public Accounts Committee and appropriate action taken based on their comments thereon.

At this stage of the proceedings, no grounds have been made out warranting an interference with the KFON project by the court, it said.

