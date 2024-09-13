GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC dismisses Satheesan’s plea for CBI probe into KFON

Published - September 13, 2024 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the implementation of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network( KFON), including the project monitoring agency tender and the tenders for selecting the Managed Service Provider (MSP) and the Internet Service Provider (ISP), for KFON.

The Bench observed that the material available before it does not persuade it to arrive at a prima facie finding regarding any illegality or irregularity on the part of the respondents in the matter of implementation of the KFON project.

The court added that the allegations raised in the writ petition stemmed from the observations made by an audit party that had inquired into the matter at the instance of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

The views taken by the CAG as regards any loss caused to the exchequer remain only a viewpoint and cannot be accepted as decisive. The report of the CAG, as and when made available, can certainly be scrutinised by the legislature or Public Accounts Committee and appropriate action taken based on their comments thereon.

At this stage of the proceedings, no grounds have been made out warranting an interference with the KFON project by the court, it said.

Published - September 13, 2024 09:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.