HC dismisses Sabu Jacob’s plea against translocation of Arikompan

May 31, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest writ petition seeking a directive to the Centre, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu governments to take utmost care not to cause any injury or other health hazard to the wild tusker Arikompan in the event of it being tranquilised and captured by Tamil Nadu for translocating it to a forest division there.

The Bench comprising Justice Alexander Thomas and Justice C. Jayachandran also slammed Sabu M. Jacob, managing director of Kitex Garments Limited who is also president of the Twenty20 party, for filing the petition, especially with a plea for a directive to bring back the wild tusker for being translocated in one of the forests in Kerala.

The court dismissed the petition on the ground that the petitioner could not point out the rationale and justification as well as the legal grounds in support of his pleas.

The Bench observed that that petitioner could not point what public interest would be served by compelling the Tamil Nadu forest department to bring the elephant back to Kerala. The court noted that the people at Chinnakanal in Idukki district were living in perpetual fear when Arikompan was roaming in the area.

The court added that the petitioner was a public figure and accountable to the people and should have equal consideration for all the people. The court said, in fact, Tami Nadu had graciously decided to capture and translocate the wild elephant deep into its forests.

The petitioner also could not point out any factual ground to say that the order issued by the Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden for translocation of the elephant was illegal. Besides, the present factual incidents were taking place in Tamil Nadu which came under the jurisdiction of the Madras High Court. The court also asked what was the petitioner’s expertise to make opinion on these matters.

The court said it failed to understand under what rationale the petitioner decided to file the petition. Besides the petitioner was not able to point out any instance of cruelty or trauma being caused to the wild elephant by Tamil Nadu forest officials. It was the Chief Wildlife Warden, the sole authority under the Wildlife Protection Act, who had decided to translocate the elephant to deeper forests in Tamil Nadu.

The court said it refrained from imposing any cost on the petitioner for filing such a public interest litigation.

The State government, while opposing the plea of the petitioner for bringing back the elephant, submitted that such a plea was highly irresponsible.

The Centre submitted that there was no illegally or impropriety in the order of the Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden. In fact, the Centre had already issued guidelines for mitigating human-elephant conflicts.

The court also made it clear that the dismissal of the petition would not stand in the way of the petitioner approaching the Madras High Court, if he is so advised.