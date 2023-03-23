HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC dismisses PSC plea against KAT order on accepting transgender person’s application

March 23, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has upheld an order of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) directing the Public Service Commission to permit a transgender person to submit an application for the post of Sub Inspector of Police (Trainee) under the Armed Police Battalion and process the person’s application provisionally.

The court upheld the KAT order while recently dismissing an appeal filed by the PSC against the order. Arjun Geetha, a transgender person, was unable to apply for the post as the notification did not specify the physical standards suitable for transgender persons.

Besides, the applicant did not possess the minimum physical standards prescribed for the post. The transgender person approached the tribunal against the PSC action of denial of opportunity for employment and contended that transgender persons were protected by the ‘Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The PSC contended that the post of armed police sub-inspector under the Armed Police Battalion was limited only to male candidates. The PSC further said it was governed and bound by the General and Special Rules applicable to recruitment and calling upon it to deviate from the binding rules was illegal. Therefore, the order of the tribunal was illegal and liable to be set aside.

The High Court observed that the denial of an opportunity to Arjun would be contrary to the protection given to transgender persons by the Act of Parliament. The court also added that the State government should examine the protection granted to transgender persons by the Act and the needful should be done without subjecting them to avoidable litigation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.