HC dismisses pleas for quashing Lokayukta inquiry into purchase of PPE kits

December 08, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed pleas for quashing an inquiry initiated by the Lok Ayukta against former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja and former IAS officers in connection with the alleged corruption in the purchase of PPE kits and other surgical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P.Chali, while dismissing the petitions, observed that the truth of the allegations made, with respect to abuse of financial position and corruption, etc, were matters which require inquiry by the Lok Ayukta, in accordance with the law.

The allegations made in the complaint were ultimately the subject matter to be considered by the Lok Ayukta on its merits. The Lok Ayukta has sufficient discretion and mechanism to identify whether the complaint is frivolous, and to refuse investigation or discontinue an investigation,”

The complaint filed before the Lok Ayukta had alleged large-scale corruption and embezzlement in the procurement of PPE Kits and other surgical equipment during the pandemic period.

According to the complaint, the alleged tainted procurement was carried out by the Kerala Medical Service Corporation Limited (KMSCL), with the knowledge, and collusion with the petitioners and the former Health Minister; Tom Jose, former Chief Secretary; and others.

It also pointed out that 10,000 disposable PPE kits were bought at a higher price.

The petitioners had not made out any case of illegality, irregularity, arbitrariness, or other legal infirmities, justifying us to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, to interfere with the preliminary order passed by the Kerala Lok Ayukta, the court observed.

The petitions were filed by Balamurali D, Navjot Khosa, and Dileep Kumar S.R. former Managing Directors and former General Manager respectively of KMSCL, and Rajan N. Khobragrade, former Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.