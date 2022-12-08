HC dismisses pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan

December 08, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed two writ petitions seeking to declare that Saji Cheriyan, former Minister, is not entitled to hold the office of MLA in view of his outburst against the Constitution.

According to the petitioners, the MLA had publicly insulted the Constitution in his public speech. In fact, there was a clear violation of Articles 173(a) and 188 of the Constitution and the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P.Chali observed that having gone through Sections 8, 8A, 9, 9A, 10, and 10A of the Representation of People Act, which deal with disqualifications, it could not locate any law under these provisions to attribute disqualification against the MLA.

The court also observed that under Article 188 of the Constitution, every member of the legislative Assembly before taking his seat, must make and subscribe before the Governor or some other person appointed on that behalf by him an oath or affirmation.

Whether Mr. Cheriyan had violated the oath of office was a matter which could be identified or deciphered only by a fact-finding body. So also, Article 173 of the Constitution, which deals with the qualification of a member of a legislative Assembly, had nothing to do with the case projected by the petitioners.

It was not for the court to go into the contentions, decipher the truth of them, and grant the reliefs as sought by the petitioners., the court added.