HC dismisses plea to register case for attempts to interrupt Governor’s speech at Kannur varsity

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 27, 2022 19:38 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn a public interest litigation seeking a directive to register a criminal case in connection with the protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the venue of the Indian History Congress in 2019 at Kannur University.

The petition was filed by T.G. Mohandas. He sought a directive to register the case in view of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's statement about the alleged attempt to attack him. According to the petitioner, though slogans were raised against the Governor by some in the audience, the police did not intervene or take any action, he alleged.

