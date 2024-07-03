GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC dismisses plea of Mani C. Kappan

Published - July 03, 2024 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Mani C. Kappan, MLA from Pala challenging the order of the Ernakulam Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs of the State, framing charges against him in a cheating case filed by a Mumbai-based businessman. In his complaint, Dinesh Menon of Mumbai alleged that Mr. Kappan had cheated him dishonestly and, without any intention to repay, borrowed an amount of ₹ 2 Crores in the year 2010 and failed to repay the amount except for ₹25 lakh. The High Court observed that it did not find any illegality, impropriety or irregularity in the order warranting interference by the Court.

