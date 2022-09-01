HC dismisses plea of ex-judge of sessions court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition filed by former judge of Kozhikode Principal District and Sessions Court S. Krishnakumar, who made a controversial observation on the sexually provocative dress, challenging the order transferring him as a presiding officer of the Labour Court, Kollam.

Mr. Krishnakumar had made the remarks while granting bail to social activist and writer Civic Chandran in a sexual assault case.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Anu Sivaraman observed that the petitioner, being a responsible member of the district judiciary, was expected to render services wherever he was posted. The court said that it failed to see what legal right of the petitioner was infringed by the transfer order.

The petitioner, who is a member of the Higher Judicial Service, could not be said to be prejudiced in any manner by his posting as presiding officer of the labour court, "which is a post borne on the cadre of district judge and which is admittedly being filled up by the State government by appointment of district judges on the recommendation of the High Court," the court said.

The contention of the petitioner that it was a deputation or a government appointment which required a consent from the appointee was completely untenable, the court said.