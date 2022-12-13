HC dismisses plea for suspension of sentences awarded in Vismaya dowry death case

December 13, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Kiran Kumar, a convict in the Vismaya dowry death case, seeking to suspend the sentence of imprisonment for various terms including 10 years awarded to him by the Kollam Additional Sessions Court in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench comprising Justice Alexander Thomas and Justice Sophy Thomas while dismissing the plea, observed that taking into account the nature of the accusation, the seriousness of the offence and its social impact, this was not a fit case warranting suspension of the sentence.

The petition was filed by the convict along with an appeal challenging his conviction and award of sentences. The case related to the suicide of Vismaya, the 23-year-old wife of the convict, on June 21, 2021, on account of the continuous harassment and ill-treament meted out by Kiran Kumar, her husband demanding more dowry.

The court observed that the appreciation of the evidnce by the sessions court would not show any patent infirmity in the order of conviction to make it prima facie erroneous.

The Bench further observed that atrocities against women in their matrimonial homes were on the rise and that the cases of women committing suicide unable to bear the cruelty and harassment on demand of dowry was also rampant. If the sentence was suspended so as to release the convict on bail, it would send a wrong message to society as the appeals are pending.

The State government and the victim’s father have already filed an appeal in the high court seeking to enhance the sentence and compensation.